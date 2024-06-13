A total of 200 air conditioning units will be installed in schools in Limassol and Nicosia by August 10, the head of the school boards committee promised on Thursday.

Committee chairman Dinos Ellinas told reporters after a meeting that tenders have been launched for the supply of 200 AC units at 10 schools in Nicosia and another 10 in Limassol.

If expressions of interest come from companies by June 23, and all goes smoothly after that, the 200 AC units should be installed at these schools by August 10.

Meanwhile, and in addition, other procedures will run for installing ACs in 50 schools across the island by the start of the new academic year in September.

This concerns primary, secondary schools and lyceums.

However technical schools have been omitted at present, sparking questions.

The House education committee had on Wednesday discussed the plague of sweltering heat in schools, amid a three-year education ministry plan to roll out air conditioning units across all schools at a cost of €45 million.

MPs heard the goal is to install ACs in 650 schools with an average of 20 units per school. This would mean 15,000 ACs in total.

For now, the ministry is starting with 50 schools, meaning 10 in each of the five districts. The criteria for their selection have already been set.