The cross examination of attorney-general George Savvides became heated on Thursday before the Supreme Constitutional Court, as Savvides was accused of being “obsessed” with auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides.

This is the second day in which Savvides has taken the stand in the case seeking to have Michaelides dismissed on the grounds of inappropriate conduct.

With strong words flung back and forth, Savvides told court the auditor-general was “manic” in his persistence in trying to prove to the world that he is the only state official of good standing.

“Michaelides thinks he’s the only honourable person and he can hand out certificates of good standing to people.”

Savvides pointed to the bundle of evidence and said “these 1,130 pages of evidence were things we were bottling up for four years.”

He added he had instructions from the president to dismiss the auditor-general but he didn’t move to act on it. He did not specify whether he meant President Christodoulides or his predecessor Nicos Anasastasiades.

“During my term, I had instructions from the president to have the auditor-general dismissed and I did not act on it.”

The aim of his case was to try and avert a clash of institutions however the situation had become so bad that it was the attorney-general’s duty to file for Michaelides’ dismissal, he told the court.

He called the auditor-general a person “that targets with utmost ease people that do not stand before him” like soldiers reporting for duty.

One of Michaelides’ lawyers Christos Clerides hit back by reading Savvides’ own statement where he called the auditor-general dishonourable.

“If I said these things about any independent official I would lose my licence. If I said them about a judge I would be sent to jail,” Clerides told the panel of eight judges.

Golden passports took centre stage for a second day of questioning, as Clerides grilled Savvides over the fate of the investigations.

Clerides told the court that the auditor-general prepared a total of five reports on the ‘golden passports’. However, it was only the last one that Savvides sent to police to investigate.

Savvides was furious with the implication that he was a minister at the time and therefore part of the decision-making process to grant passports related to the casino and Ayia Napa marina.

“Is the suggestion that I hid the report to cover up for myself? This is extremely serious.

“It is a huge offence to even suggest that I did not carry out my duty for a criminal case.”

Savvides explained that both he and Michaelides had previously agreed that anything the auditor-general had on hand over the golden passports would be handed to the Nicolatos investigative committee – the group set up to investigate the now defunct citizenship-by-investment scheme.

As such, Savvides felt no need to send any of the first four reports to police because the agreement was the Nicolatos committee would have access to them, and that was the investigative body for the case at the time.

The final (fifth) report which referenced the previous four was duly filed to the police, Savvides underlined.

