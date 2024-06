Euro 2024 is set to begin in Germany on June 14 at 1900 GMT with the host nation Germany playing Scotland in Munich. The final will be played on July 14 in Berlin.

All 51 matches will be played across 10 stadiums, marking Germany’s organisation of another international football event after the 2006 World Cup.

UEFA Euro Cup winners YEAR – HOST COUNTRY WINNERS RUNNERS-UP 2020 ITALY ENGLAND 2016 – FRANCE PORTUGAL FRANCE 2012 – UKRAINE/POLAND SPAIN ITALY 2008 – AUSTRIA / SWITZERLAND SPAIN GERMANY 2004 – PORTUGAL GREECE PORTUGAL 2000 – BELGIUM / NETHERLANDS FRANCE ITALY 1996 – ENGLAND GERMANY CZECH REPUBLIC 1992 – SWEDEN DENMARK GERMANY 1988 – GERMANY NETHERLANDS SOVIET UNION 1984 – FRANCE FRANCE SPAIN 1980 – ITALY GERMANY BELGIUM 1976 – YUGOSLAVIA CZECHOSLOVAKIA GERMANY 1972 – BELGIUM GERMANY SOVIET UNION 1968 – ITALY ITALY YUGOSLAVIA 1964 – SPAIN SPAIN SOVIET UNION 1960 – FRANCE SOVIET UNION YUGOSLAVIA MOST WINS – SPAIN 3, GERMANY 3, FRANCE 2

Italy are the defending champions, having beaten England in the final of Euro 2020 in London, when the tournament was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below you can find details, insights, and schedule for every team during the group stage.

GROUP A

GERMANY

Three-times European champions and the Euro 2024 hosts, Germany are among the favourites under Julian Nagelsmann, who was appointed coach in September.

Die Mannschaft will rely on players like 21-year-old Bundesliga champion Florian Wirtz alongside Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala and Barcelona midfielder and captain Ilkay Gundogan.

HUNGARY

Hungary secured a spot at Euro 2024 without losing a game in qualifying, topping their group with a game to spare after a dramatic draw against Bulgaria.

Captain Dominik Szoboszlai and striker Barnabas Varga, the team’s top scorers during the qualifiers, will be key if Hungary are to reach the round of 16 which they failed to achieve in 2020.

SCOTLAND

Scotland finished second in their qualifying group to reach their second European Championship in a row.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who scored seven goals in eight qualifiers, will be a key player as Scotland bid to advance to the knockout stage for the first time.

SWITZERLAND

The road to Euro 2024 was tricky for Switzerland who finished second in their group after recording five draws, four wins and one loss, sparking debate about the future of manager Murat Yakin.

Switzerland will rely on seasoned veterans like Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer and captain Granit Xhaka of Bayer Leverkusen to reach the knockout stages.

GROUP A Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Venue June 14 – 22.00 Germany v Scotland Munich June 15 – 16.00 Hungary v Switzerland Cologne June 19 – 19.00 Germany v Hungary Stuttgart June 19 – 22.00 Scotland v Switzerland Cologne June 23 – 22.00 Germany v Switzerland Frankfurt June 23 – 22.00 Scotland v Hungary Stuttgart

GROUP B

SPAIN

Spain are seeking their third European title after back-to-back wins in 2008 and 2012 and a semi-final loss to Italy in the last tournament.

The team, coached by Luis de la Fuente since the 2022 World Cup, will feature 16-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and experienced players like Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

CROATIA

Croatia will aim to advance beyond the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time, blending youthful talent with seasoned leaders like Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivan Perisic.

The team, who reached the World Cup final in 2018 and the semis four years later, will have Manchester city defender Josko Gvardiol at the heart of their defence. Zlatko Dalic has coached the team since 2017.

ITALY

Italy are the reigning champions, but much has changed since their success in 2021. In August, Luciano Spalletti, who had led Napoli to the Serie A title, became the new manager after Roberto Mancini unexpectedly resigned after five years at the helm.

The team secured a spot at Euro 2024 by finishing second in their qualifying group. Their squad has been bolstered by promising young talents after many veterans left following Euro 2020. Italy also won the European Championship in 1968.

ALBANIA

After making their debut in 2016, Albania are set to compete in their second-ever European championship after they won their qualifying group, ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland, thanks to a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Albania, who appointed Brazilian manager Sylvinho in January 2023, have nine players from Italy’s Serie A and will count on young talents such as Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani and Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

GROUP B Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania Venue June 15 – 19.00 Spain v Croatia Berlin June 15 – 22.00 Italy v Albania Dortmund June 19 – 16.00 Croatia v Albania Hamburg June 20 – 22.00 Spain v Italy Gelsenkirchen June 24 – 22.00 Albania v Spain Dusseldorf June 24 – 22.00 Croatia v Italy Leipzig

GROUP C

SLOVENIA

It will be Slovenia’s first major tournament in 14 years following the 2010 World Cup and their second appearance in the competition after their debut at Euro 2000.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, top scorer in qualifying with five goals, is in the squad along with 31-year-old Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and former Atalanta attacking midfielder Josip Ilicic.

DENMARK

The 1992 European champions were semi-finalists at Euro 2020 where Christian Eriksen collapsed due to a heart attack during their opener against Finland.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund scored seven goals in qualifying, while Eriksen provides creativity in midfield.

SERBIA

This is the first time Serbia have qualified for the European Championship as an independent nation, having last competed as Yugoslavia at Euro 2000 and finished runners-up in 1960 and 1968.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is the team’s top talent, along with Saudi Arabia-based Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and 35-year-old captain Dusan Tadic who is now with Fenerbahçe.

ENGLAND

The Three Lions, runners-up in the last edition, are one of the favourites to lift a trophy that England have never won before as they also chase their first major title in 58 years.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will lead the way for coach Gareth Southgate’s side.

GROUP C Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Venue June 16 – 19.00 Slovenia v Denmark Stuttgart June 16 – 22.00 Serbia v England Gelsenkirchen June 20 – 16.00 Slovenia v Serbia Munich June 20 – 19.00 Denmark v England Franfurt June 25 – 22.00 England v Slovenia Cologne June 25 – 22.00 Denmark v Serbia Munich

GROUP D

Netherlands

The Netherlands are preparing for their 11th European Championship and are the team with the most third-place finishes in the tournament.

The 1988 European champions will hope for more goals from Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay, who is five goals shy of Robin van Persie’s all-time scoring record for the team.

FRANCE

Twice European champions France are among the favourites to hoist the trophy, having reached the final at three of their last four international tournaments.

Real Madrid’s new recruit Kylian Mbappe will lead the team while midfielder N’Golo Kante made a surprise return to the squad after making his last appearance in 2022.

POLAND

Poland, who have not missed a European championship since making their debut in 2008, will look to get through the group stage for a second time after reaching the quarter-finals in 2016.

The team has injury concerns over strikers Robert Lewandowski and Karol Swiderski following their last friendly against Turkey, while Arkadiusz Milik suffered an injury in another warm-up match against Ukraine that ruled the Juventus striker out of the tournament.

AUSTRIA

Austria have played only 10 games at European Championships, having featured in three previous editions of the tournament, reaching the last 16 once at Euro 2020.

Despite an injury to Real Madrid’s David Alaba, the squad still has some talent in its ranks including Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer, Inter Milan’s Marko Arnautovic and Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer.

GROUP D Netherlands, France, Poland, Austria Venue June 16 – 16.00 Poland v Netherlands Hamburg June 17 – 22.00 Austria v France Duesseldorf June 21 – 19.00 Poland v Austria Berlin June 21 – 21.00 Netherlands v France Leipzig June 25 – 19.00 Netherlands v Austria Berlin June 25 – 19.00 France v Poland Dortmund

GROUP E

BELGIUM

Belgium will participate in their seventh European Championship, and are looking to redeem themselves after failing to get past the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.

Under manager Domenico Tedesco, the Red Devils are expected to be strong contenders, after qualifying top of their group, with six wins and two draws in eight matches.

SLOVAKIA

Slovakia will play at their third consecutive European Championship and hope to reach the knockout stages after failing to do so at the last tournament.

Napoli’s Stanislav Lobotka will lead from midfield, while Paris St Germain defender Milan Skriniar will marshal the defence in front of Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

ROMANIA

Romania, who will play in their sixth European Championship, were a surprise package in the qualifiers, remaining unbeaten and topping their group, above Switzerland.

Led by Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin and Deportivo Alaves’s Ianis Hagi, the Tricolorii were held to goalless draws against Bulgaria and Liechtenstein in their final two friendlies before the tournament.

UKRAINE

Making their first appearance in a major tournament since Russia’s invasion started in February 2022, Ukraine will participate at their fourth straight Euros.

With talents such as Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and Arsenal fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ukraine are well-equipped to reach the knockout stages.

GROUP E Romania, Ukraine, Belgium, Slovakia Venue June 17 – 16.00 Romania v Ukraine Munich June 17 – 19.00 Belgium v Slovakia Frankfurt June 21 – 16.00 Slovakia v Ukraine Dusseldorf June 22 – 22.00 Belgium v Romania Cologne June 26 – 19.00 Slovakia v Romania Frankfurt June 26 – 19.00 Ukraine v Belgium Stuttgart

GROUP F

TURKEY

Turkey, who are taking part in their sixth Euros, last reached the semi-finals in 2008, when they lost 3-2 to Germany in a thriller.

Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu and Real Madrid’s young talent Arda Guler are set to lead the Crescent Stars into their third consecutive Euros.

GEORGIA

Georgia will participate in their first major finals as an independent nation, after they secured their spot in the tournament by defeating Luxembourg and then Greece in the playoffs.

The team is spearheaded by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Metz forward Georges Mikautadze and are underdogs to reach the knockout stage.

PORTUGAL

Five times Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will shoulder Portugal’s hopes at Euro 2024, with manager Roberto Martinez hoping to guide them to a second European title after their triumph in 2016.

Portugal will play at their eighth consecutive Euros after securing qualification with a 100 percent winning record in their group.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Under the guidance of coach Ivan Hasek, the Czech Republic will hope to find some form after an uninspiring qualifying campaign in which they finished second in their group behind Albania.

Champions in 1976 as Czechoslovakia, they enter Euro 2024 with some seasoned players in their ranks such as West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek and a revitalised Patrik Schick, who was joint top scorer with five goals at Euro 2020.

GROUP F Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic Venue June 18, 19.00 Turkey v Georgia Dortmund June 18, 22.00 Portugal v Czech Republic Leipzig June 22, 16.00 Georgia v Czech Republic Hamburg June 22, 19.00 Turkey v Portugal Dortmund June 26, 22.00 Czech Republic v Turkey Hamburg June 26, 22.00 Georgia v Portugal Gelsenkirchen

KNOCKOUT STAGES