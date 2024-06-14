Pescatarian mains

Orzo with Shrimp in the Oven

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion thinly sliced

1 tsp Himalayan salt

200g orzo

250g peeled shrimps with garlic, coarsely chopped

50ml ouzo

150ml dry white or rosé wine

1 large carrot, coarsely grated

2 tablespoons tomato puree

1/2 litre of hot water (or as needed)

250g tomato passata

1 tsp brown sugar or honey

2 tsp dried oregano or thyme

Pepper

Preheat oven to 170C.

Sauté the onion with the salt in a pot with the 2 tablespoons olive oil.

After browning well, add the orzo and grease it well, stirring it.

Add the shrimp and sauté for 1 minute.

Light with ouzo and extinguish with wine. Stir until the wine is halved.

Add the hot water, carrot, tomato puree, passata tomato, sugar and pepper.

Pour the food into a pot or an ovenproof dish, with the liquid being about two (2) fingers above the orzo.

Cover with parchment paper and silver paper and bake at 170C for half an hour.

Once cooked, uncover the food and serve.

Fish Pie

For the potatoes

125g mashed potatoes (sachet)

750 g water or vegetable milk

1 tablespoon vegetable butter or olive oil

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 tsp Himalayan salt

1 teaspoon pepper

For the filling

1 tablespoon vegetable butter or olive oil

3 medium (60g) mushrooms, sliced

400g mixed seafood (shrimps, mussels, squid, cut)

375g cod cut into slices

200g mixed vegetables or frozen peas

1/4 cup (60 ml) white wine

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon cornflour

2 tablespoons cold water

Prepare the mashed potato according to packet instructions and add the curry powder.

For the filling

Take a large frying pan and sauté the mushrooms and carrot in butter. Stir until the mushroom liquids evaporate.

Add the seafood, fish, peas and wine and sauté for another 2 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper and cover the pot until the pea and seafood are cooked.

After the ingredients are cooked, sprinkle with fresh parsley and mix well.

Dissolve the cornflour in the water and add it into the fish mixture. Bake for another 2 minutes (or until the mixture thickens).

Pour the fish mixture into an ovenproof dish (25 cm) and spread the mashed potatoes on top.

Bake for 10 minutes on the oven grill (broiler) or until the potato is golden brown.

Let the pie cool for 10 minutes before serving.Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/