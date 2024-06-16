President Nikos Christodoulides expressed Cyprus’ “commitment and support” for Ukraine on Sunday.

Christodoulides met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the weekend’s Ukraine peace summit at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, and, according to presidential press office director Victor Papadopoulos, “reiterated Cyprus’ commitment and support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Ukraine.”

He said that this was the case as “Cyprus knows better than any other country what invasion and occupation means.”

Papadopoulos added that Zelenskiy had “expressed his thanks for the Republic of Cyprus’ stance” on the matter.

In addition to his meeting with Zelenskiy, Christodoulides is expected later in the day to make an intervention at the summit on the matter of food security and make a general statement at the end of the summit’s programme.

The summit is being attended by more than 90 heads of government from across the world, as well as representatives of regional and international organisations including the United Nations and the European Union.

“The summit’s aim is to lay the groundwork for a start to a peace process in Ukraine, while its focus will be on issues related to nuclear security, food security, as well as the human dimension of war,” Papadopoulos had said earlier.

At the event’s opening on Saturday, Zelenskiy had said he believed “history will be made” at the summit and called for a “just peace” to be established as soon as possible.

“We have succeeded in bringing back to the world the idea that joint efforts can stop war and establish a just peace,” he said.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris was present at the meeting and announced $1.5 billion (€1.4bn) in assistance for Ukraine through the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAid).

That figure includes money for energy assistance, repairing energy infrastructure which has been damaged during the war, helping refugees, and strengthening civilian security on the ground.

Harris added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is more than just an attack “on the lives and the freedom of the people of Ukraine”.

“It is not only an attack on global food security and energy supplies. Russia’s aggression is also an attack on international rules and norms and the principles embodied in the UN Charter,” she said.

Additionally, she said her country is committed to continuing to “impose costs on Russia” in the form of sanctions.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the event’s attendees are united in their support for peace in Ukraine, adding that “we all know we are only at the beginning”.

“Despite some of us around this table having different opinions on how to exactly get peace for Ukraine, let there be no mistake; we are totally united at a shared vision on principles, on values, on decency,” he said.

Russia has according to British public service broadcaster the BBC described the event as a “waste of time”, with the country’s President Vladimir Putin having said he would only agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine withdrew its troops from four regions which Russia partly occupies.

These terms were roundly rejected by the meeting’s attendees, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz describing it as a “dictatorial peace”.