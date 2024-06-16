Elia Herodotou was elected as Pera Pedi’s mukhtar at the second attempt on Sunday, after the originally scheduled election on June 9 ended in a tie.

Herodotou, 25, won 71 votes, beating her opponent Andreas Koureas by eight votes.

In the initial election, Herodotou and Koureas had both won 45 votes, with Koureas’ brother Petros Koureas finishing in a close third place with 43 votes.

Pera Pedi is the birthplace of former President Nicos Anastasiades, though Anastasiades votes in the city of Limassol, where he now lives.