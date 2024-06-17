The Board of Directors, Management and staff of the Bank of Cyprus express their sadness at the untimely death of our friend and partner, the senior Independent Director, Konstantinos (Dinos) Iordanou.

The deceased always honored Cyprus with his work and stood out for his philanthropic contribution.

Mr. Iordanou was appointed to the Bank’s Board of Directors on November 9, 2021 and since then he has given his utmost to the administrative activities of the organization.

Mr. Iordanou has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arch Capital Group Limited (“Arch”), since August 2003 and Director since January 2002 (retired in September 2019). Before joining Arch as one of its founders in 2002, Mr. Iordanou served in various capacities for Zurich Financial Services (“Zurich”) and its affiliates, including as Senior Executive Vice President of group operations and business development of Zurich Fianncial Services, President of Zurich-American Specialties Division, Chief Operating Officer and CEO of Zurich American, and CEO of Zurich North America. Before joining Zurich in March 1992, he was President of the commercial casualty division of the Berkshire Hathaway Group and Senior Vice President of American Home Insurance Company, a member of American International Group.

The Bank of Cyprus Group expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased.