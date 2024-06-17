The responsibilities concerning immigration and asylum matters have been transferred to the newly established deputy ministry for migration and international protection, effective from June 17, the interior ministry announced on Monday.

“With the enactment of the law on the establishment of the deputy ministry for migration and international protection and for related matters of 2024, the duties previously managed by the civil registry and migration department, and by the asylum service will now fall under the jurisdiction of the new deputy ministry,” an interior ministry statement said.

However, the interior ministry will retain responsibilities related to the civil registry, marriage, civil partnership, and citizenship laws.

University lecturer Nicholas A. Ioannides was appointed to the post last week.

Until further notice, for any immigration and asylum-related issues, the public can contact the deputy ministry at 22 308808 for migration and international protection, 22 308811 for immigration matters, and 22 308501 and 22 308505 for asylum matters.

The statement also added that the deputy ministry, located at Archbishop Makarios III Avenue 90 in Nicosia, will soon announce additional methods for the public to communicate with its services.