Two men were arrested in Paphos after they were found with almost 1.5kg of cannabis, police said on Monday.

The incident unfolded on Sunday evening at around 9:30pm.

Police stopped the suspects, aged 30 and 29, for a check while they were walking on a street. Both were carrying small amounts of cannabis.

Following this, police searched their homes and discovered one kilogram and 128 grams, in the 29-year-old’s premises. Precision scales and other evidence were also seized.

At the 30-year-old’s home, a quantity of cannabis, weighing a total of 341 grams, was found.

Both individuals were arrested for illegal drug possession. They are currently in custody as the drug squad continues investigation.