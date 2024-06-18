Following a month full of performances, the 25th edition of the festival closes this Sunday with a production from Greece and choreographer Christos Papadopoulos. Titled Larcen C, the closing performance will take place at the Rialto Theatre and is a piece inspired by the slowness of melting glaciers in order to speak of the fierceness of life.

The title of the performance refers to the Larsen Ice Shelf or glacier in Antarctica. It is twice the size of Wales, moves so slowly that it cannot be detected by the human senses. It is as if the pulse of its movement were absorbed by space and time. In Christos Papadopoulos’ namesake choreography, human bodies resonate to the same perpetual rhythm, in a dreamlike sequence where they progressively appear as eerie as the polar landscape.

Christos Papadopoulos becomes, an observer of the movement of the minimum which, in its interiority and repetition, produces life. Larsen C is a party in homage to the silent transition of bodies. It is a metaphor, as the choreographer himself states, “of life that goes on invincible.”

Larcen C

Closing performance of the 25th Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival 2024 by Christos Papadopoulos. June 23. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8. www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745