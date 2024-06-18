The Paphos district court issued a three-day remand on Tuesday for a 20-year-old man to assist with the investigation into a case involving conspiracy to commit a felony, residential burglary, and theft. Authorities are also seeking a second suspect in connection with the same case.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicoalou, a 28-year-old woman reported to the police that her Paphos residence was burglarised between June 14 and 16. The intruders stole various alcoholic beverages and gold jewellery. Initial investigations revealed that entry was gained through a closed but unlocked door.

On June 17, a man attempted to sell gold jewellery at a pawn shop in Paphos. The shop employee grew suspicious that the items might be stolen, prompting the man to flee the scene, leaving the jewellery behind.

Police officers responded to the pawn shop’s call for assistance, conducted inquiries, and identified the suspect as a 20-year-old local resident. A warrant for his arrest was subsequently issued. Later that day, at approximately 4.20pm, the suspect was located and arrested.

Further investigations have indicated the involvement of a second individual in the burglary. This person has been identified as a 35-year-old permanent resident of Cyprus. An arrest warrant has been issued and he is currently wanted by the police.