President of Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday expressed “great satisfaction” with the agreement to establish an ongoing strategic discourse between the Republic and the USA.

The agreement was reached during the US visit by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos who met with his counterpart US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday.

Cyprus and the US confirmed on Monday that a timetable had been set for developing the strategic relationship, with dialogue expected to start in September.

Announcements were made in Washington following a 45-minute meeting between Kombos and Blinken at the State Department.

“As of today our country’s bilateral relationship with the US is significantly strengthened,” Christodoulides said in response to the announcement.

In a written statement, the president noted that the US-Cyprus agreement “upgrades and significantly strengthens the strategic relationship of the [two countries] at an especially important juncture.”

In addition to strengthening political, economic and social ties, the agreement is expected to bring multiple benefits, he said.

“[The agreement] will upgrade the cooperation between Nicosia and Washington in vital areas, such as energy, research and technology, as well as security Prospects for investments, as well as strengthening of our trade relations are decisive factors in shielding the Republic of Cyprus,” he noted.

At the same time, the president said, efforts were underway to include Cyprus in the US visa waiver programme.

“We are working intensively with the US authorities for the inclusion of our country in the visa waiver programme that will allow Cypriot citizens to travel to the United States without the need to obtain an entry permit [in advance],” he said, adding that a bilateral cooperation agreement on the use of travel data had been signed as the first step in this direction.

“In addition to the positive results for the two countries and our citizens, [the agreement] will strengthen [Cyprus’] international footprint and the recognition it enjoys as a reliable and stable partner, as well as a pillar of security, cooperation and peace in the wider region of the Middle East,” Christodoulides said.