A sixty-one-year-old tourist was injured on Monday while visiting of the Avakas gorge in Paphos.

According to the police the incident was reported by the woman’s 57-year-old hiking companion who contacted the Peyia police station around 2.15pm saying his 69-year-old had lost her balance and fallen on rocks and was unable to move.

Officers from the police station, the fire service and rescuers from the ambulance service went arrived at the the scene and located the woman around 3pm at a distance of four kilometers from their entry point.

The 69-year-old was transported to the ambulance and then to the Paphos general hospital. The doctor on duty determined that the woman had suffered a wound to her right leg, and she was given first aid and discharged.