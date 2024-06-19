As the weather reaches record temperatures, planning days out needs some careful consideration. We recently enjoyed a day that started in Latchi for coffee, followed by a swim to cool down. The Stone Lion in Goudi – recommended by friends – was on our way home.

You can easily miss the signs for the Stone Lion, especially with the restaurant’s elevated position on the B7 road. You do have to negotiate a steep drive, but once you are at the top, there is a car park, and we rather arrogantly, on a weekday lunchtime, were surprised to find only one parking space left. The building itself is spotlessly clean, with a large internal taverna-style interior and a non-smoking terrace. Smokers are asked to sit well away in the garden with fabulous views over the valley.

The welcome by one of the owners, Mark, was very genuine before he passed us over to an excellent waitress. Evidently, the other owner, Clare, is in the kitchen, but more about her supreme food later. The extensive menu offers considerable variety, particularly if you miss British-style dishes, such as traditional pies and roast dinners. There is also a selection of traditional Cypriot dishes as well. The main emphasis throughout the menu was homemade. Most diners seemed to select from the specials board, which offered some tempting options and seeing fabulous main courses for under €20 was refreshing. On the specials board, most mains were around the €15 mark. In addition, the menu also offers a great variety of wraps and salads for those looking for a lighter meal.

We were fortunate that it was Fish and Chip Friday. After a long swim, we had built up an appetite, which was just as well as the passing plates looked huge. We all decided to go for the fish and chips!

The plates arrived with a generous portion of chips and a vast beer-battered piece of cod on top and a choice of mushy or garden peas, and a generous serving of tartare sauce. The fish was whiter than white and perfectly cooked with quite possibly the best homemade chips I have ever experienced. A bonus was that, incredibly, none of the dishes were greasy. I would confidently say that if the Ritz Hotel did fish and chips, they could not better the Stone Lion version. It was superb. It is worth mentioning that the fish and chips are only available on Fridays, but if you love fish, they offer Sea Bream or Scampi on other days.

The dessert board offered a wide variety and is a well-known speciality of the Stone Lion. On a Sunday, they offer a full traditional roast dinner with all the trimmings for €18.50, including a free dessert! Unusually, they serve this throughout the summer months. Also, if you fancy afternoon tea, they offer it as long as you prebook. We plan to return for both.

I cannot put my finger on it, but Stone Lion got every angle of their dining experience right. Anyone in the service industry would be strongly recommended to visit and learn. It was well worth the drive out from Paphos, but I am pleased not to live close by, as I would be in there all the time.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY International, Mediterranean and British specials

WHERE Stone lion, B7, Goudi, 8850

WHEN Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, 12.30 to 10pm. Last orders 8.30pm. Sunday 12 to 6pm. Closed Wednesday and Thursday

CONTACT 99 038689 Booking essential as it is often fully booked

HOW MUCH Starters from €5.50, mains from €12, desserts €7.50. Sunday Lunch with dessert €18.50