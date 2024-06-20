The British cruise line’s Queen Anne is the latest in a long line of regally named vessels.

Century Travel, the only cruise specialist in Cyprus and exclusive sales representative for luxury cruise line Cunard in Cyprus, is delighted to announce new sailings for Cypriot travellers aboard Cunard’s newest addition to the Cunard fleet, Queen Anne. She completes a remarkable quartet alongside Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria – marking the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Queen Anne, as Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, proudly bear Italian ship-builders Fincantieri’s signature, embodying its enduring expertise, reliability, and craftsmanship in shipbuilding, at a reported cost of 559 million euro.

Throughout her maiden season, Queen Anne is sailing from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting over 60 unique destinations in 16 countries – taking in several of Europe’s most enchanting ancient cities.

At 323 metres in length, and with a gross tonnage of 113,300, she can hold 2,996 passengers, and 1,225 crew members. She has 14 restaurants, 12 bars and lounges, a theatre, an art gallery, a casino and a library. Queen Anne’s design concepts have been founded on heritage, craftmanship, style, storytelling, and innovation, and the 114,000-ton ship, which spans 14 decks, offers travellers several breathtaking experiences, and more choices of entertainment, dining, and bars than ever before.

Queen Anne’s understated sophistication is striking with contemporary scratches to its classic gleam. With luxurious flourishes enhanced by stylish décor, every day on Queen Anne offers a chance to sail the world in unparalleled comfort. The Britannia staterooms are a haven of comfort and style with calming blue tones and warm wooden furnishings as the backdrop to thoughtful features and luxurious amenities, all organised by a dedicated steward to ensure guests are always looked after. Following her sister ships, Queen Anne offers Britannia Inside, Oceanview and Balcony staterooms.

Renowned chef Michel Roux has partnered with Cunard to create exciting new menus for the alternative dining venues on board Queen Anne. Roux, who has two Michelin stars and owns La Gavroche in London, has designed a new Gala Evening menu for the Queens Grill restaurant, also breathing new life into the Golden Lion’s dining offer, with a revamped menu of exclusive new dishes that offer a refined yet rustic reimagining of classic pub fare.

Queen Anne boasts a series of partnerships including wellness packages curated by Harper’s Bazaar UK’s beauty experts and exclusive British Film Institute screenings in The Pavilion.

Dan Essex, CEO of Century Travel Group stated: “We are incredibly honoured to announce that we are now taking bookings for Cypriot travellers on Queen Anne voyages. As Century Travel, it was a true privilege to have been invited as the first people from Cyprus to see Queen Anne. Showcasing so many exciting and elevated new concepts, we are so proud of the experience and incredible service that our customers will enjoy onboard.” Queen Anne’s Inaugural Voyages are now open for bookings through Century Travel by calling 70000970, emailing [email protected] or by visiting www.centurycyprus.com