Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to visit the north on July 20 to attend celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the island.

While in Cyprus, he will also speak at the north’s ‘parliament’ building.

Erdogan’s trip to Cyprus will come at the end of a world tour which will begin in Kazakhstan on July 3.

There, he is set to attend the summit of the Shanghai cooperation organisation in the country’s capital Astana, while also meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He will then cross the Caspian Sea to travel to Azerbaijan on July 5, where he will attend a summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) which is due to take place in the town of Shusha. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar is also set to attend the summit.

Erdogan’s final overseas port of call before visiting Cyprus will be in the United States, with a Nato leaders’ summit set to take place in the country’s capital Washington DC between July 9 and July 11.