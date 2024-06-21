Where do you live?

I live near Ayia Napa, Cyprus. I live on my own but my family are a minute away from me so I go back & forth!

What did you have for breakfast?

I had porridge oats & coffee at my favourite coffee shop La Havana in Protaras!

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day would always start with coffee! Then I would make my way to the studio and work on a few tracks and finally hit the beach and enjoy the water!

Best book ever read?

Noughts & Crosses by Malorie Blackman because it was the first book I cried to. Such an amazing book. Honestly go and read it I don’t want to ruin it!

Best childhood memory?

Visiting Cyprus as a child to visit my grandma & grandad. My grandad would always take me to the beach & local fair to buy me toys! I miss him a lot!

What is always in your fridge?

Water of course! We can’t live without it. No matter how empty my fridge is there is always water!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Stafia X Sauc3e – Ayia Napa such a great track for the summer!

What’s your spirit animal?

Cats! I’m not just saying that because I live in Cyprus, I just think they’re so cute. They’re basically living teddy bears.

What are you most proud of?

I am very proud to have my music video Playgirl Anthem nominated for the Cyprus Music Video awards 2024. That felt great!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

In Gran Torino, the scene where Clint Eastwood sacrificed his life to save the neighbourhood from the violent gang members. I cried a lot, it’s a beautiful film about friendship, differences and selflessness. Clint Eastwood is a great director!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Probably Keanu Reeves because he seems like such a sweetheart and down to earth. He is a Virgo like me as well so I know we would get on! Plus he’s handsome. haha

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Easy. To the prehistoric era. I would love to see dinosaurs and all the creatures that are now extinct. They would probably eat me but it would still be cool to see the Earth during its early stages.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is being on my deathbed and regretting not pushing myself to do the things I fear. That’s why you should always follow your dreams!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Keep going and don’t worry about what others think. Just focus on yourself.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Someone who is rude. Rude to staff when we’re out like waiting staff, hotel staff etc. I really don’t like rude people.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Grab my friends and family and party all night in Ayia Napa and then go bungee jumping! Maybe text an ex too

Stafia’s new single ‘Ayia Napa’ will be out soon following another release of the track ‘Alien’ next month! Both tracks will include music videos! Follow @iamstafia on Instagram for more