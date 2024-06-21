The Press and Information Office (PIO) is presenting the short film entitled “Cyprus Problem: 50 years is far too long”.

That “50 years is far too long” is stated unequivocally in this new short film produced by the PIO, which was released on Friday as part of its activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus.

The film includes audiovisual material from the tragic events of 1974 and the Cypriot people’s fight for justice and freedom and aims to inform people about and raise awareness of the Cyprus problem among people both in Cyprus and abroad.

The film’s production constitutes part of the actions undertaken by the ad hoc committee set up to bring attention to the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion and occupation, with actions undertaken both in Cyprus and abroad.