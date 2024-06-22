The British bases in Cyprus have not hosted any Israeli military aircraft or personnel, a UK government source said on Saturday.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency, the unnamed source was asked to comment on Hezbollah’s threat against Cyprus.

“The sovereign base areas in Cyprus have not hosted any kind of Israeli military personnel or aircraft since before the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

“The risk of miscalculation on Lebanon’s border with Israel is serious. We urge all parties involved to show restraint and avoid further escalation.”

Earlier this week, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said he would consider Cyprus “a part of the war” if it continued to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.

This prompted a swift response from the government which said Cyprus is not in any way involved in military operations but is focused on sending humanitarian aid to Gaza via the humanitarian corridor.

Since October 7, a number of reports have emerged highlighting the British government is using its bases to support Israel’s bombing in Gaza.

Past reports in Israeli newspaper Haaretz and Declassified UK claimed the Akrotiri bases were also being used by the US to supply equipment to Israel. President Nikos Christodoulides responded at the time that there is “no such information, our country cannot be used as a base for war operations.”

There is no formal requirement for the British government to inform Cyprus over activity in the bases, as it is classed as sovereign territory of the UK.

In December, UK armed forces minister James Heappey told parliament that “as a trusted partner, the Ministry of Defence routinely engages with the Republic of Cyprus on issues relating to the Sovereign Base Areas.

“This includes, where appropriate, informing the Republic of Cyprus of flights into and from RAF Akrotiri, although there is no formal requirement to do so.”

Meanwhile, the British government source told CNA that it is concerned over the unfolding situation in the Blue Line, which is the demarcation between Israeli and Lebanese armed forces.

The source highlighted the need to respect the relevant UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

London recognises the recognises and supports the necessary stabilising role played by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese Armed Forces, the source added.