Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in Nicosia for the July 20 memorials of the 1974 Turkish invasion, it emerged on Sunday.

Mitsotakis is due to visit Cyprus at the same time as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who will be in the north the same day for celebrations held on the day of the invasion.

According to a report in Philenews, Mitsotakis will come to Cyprus at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides to participate in anti-occupation events on July 20.

He is due to be the first Greek prime minister to attend the anti-occupation events to mark 50 years since the Turkish invasion.

Mitsotakis is set to speak at an event on the evening of July 20, where the President Nikos Christodoulides will be the keynote speaker.

According to the newspaper’s information, the presence of Mitsotakis will send messages in view of the half-century anniversary of the occupation and also because there may be developments in the Cyprus problem, possibly even before the anniversary.