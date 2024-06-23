Three flights to Cyprus have been delayed by power outages at the Manchester airport on Sunday.

According to Hermes, one flight heading to Larnaca and two flights to Paphos will be delayed from the power outage.

As reported by the BBC, passengers travelling through terminals 1 and 2 were asked to stay away after the disruption in the early hours of the morning affected baggage and security systems.

An airport spokesman said all flights from those terminals were cancelled “until further notice” at a time when long queues have formed inside the airport, the UK’s largest outside London, with more than 10 outbound flights already cancelled and inbound flights diverted.