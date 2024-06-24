Police arrested a 32-year-old man for recording swimmers in Larnaca, it emerged on Monday.

This is the second arrest for such a case, with the first one being in Limassol, where a 26-year-old was remanded for six days for a similar incident.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old was spotted at the beach, where he attempted to flee, pushing officers to the side in his attempt.

He was eventually stopped and arrested and found to be residing in Cyprus illegally.

Two mobile phones in the man’s possession were seized as evidence, in relation to complaints made by various women about personal data violations.

Commenting on the 26-year-old’s remand a few days ago, Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail that the core issue on hand is the intention of the 26-year-old.

Though public settings do not generally require consent of individuals, Kyriacou said this is not a case where someone was taking a selfie or general picture that happened to have women in the background wearing a bikini.

In this case, the suspect appeared to focus on specific women and post videos of them without their consent, he specified.