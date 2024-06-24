Police arrested two minors during investigations in a car burglary and arson in Paphos, authorities said on Monday.

The teen boys, 14 and 17, were arrested on Sunday evening, police said.

Police added that around 5am on Saturday, a 61-year-old man reported his car was stolen from a field by his home. It was found shortly after the complaint, burning near the Melania beach.

According to police, after the blaze was put out, and it was determined it was arson, an arrest warrant was issued for the 14-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Police said testimony emerged against the two, and both were arrested.