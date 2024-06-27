An evening full of culture, music and dancing will soon take place in Ormidia village with the 19th edition of the Cultural Dance & Music Festival. A rich programme will entertain festivalgoers with traditional and folk dancing, live music by well-known local artists and even a dancing parade.

Ormidia’s Community Park is set to host the festival on July 13. Adding to the festival’s entertainment will be performances by the dance groups of the Cultural Club of Ormidia, Kimon Xylotympou, and the Cultural Club of THOI Avgorou.

The programme will also include live music by Angeliki Hadjivasileiou on vocals, Christos Isidorou on the pithkiali and lute, Kyriakos Markoullis on lute and vocals, and Theofanis Theofanous on violin. The artists will take audiences on a musical journey through the sounds of Cyprus, Asia Minor and the Greek islands.

The festival is organised every summer as part of the club’s cultural activities, with the aim of spreading and preserving the cultural heritage and folk traditions of Cyprus. Before the traditional music programme begins, the festival will start with a parade of dance groups along the main street of Ormidia, concluding at the Community Park. There, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy traditional Cypriot products and traditional ofto kleftiko being prepared, as the music takes off.

19th Cultural Dance & Music Festival

Live music, dancing and ofto kleftiko. July 13. Ormideia Community Park, Larnaca district. 7.30pm. €5