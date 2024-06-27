President Nikos Christodoulides is expected to meet with UN Secretary General personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin in the sidelines of the European council summit being held June 27 to June 28.

During the summit the 27 EU leaders are expected to decide on the leadership of the European Union for the next five years.

On the sidelines of the session Christodoulides will meet with Holguin either Thursday or Friday, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis announced.

On Thursday Christodoulides will participate in the preparatory meeting of the leaders of the European People’s Party (EPP), in which Disy head Annita Demetriou, is also taking part.

As stated in the announcement, issues on the agenda of the European council meeting will be discussed by the EPP.

On Thursday afternoon Christodoulides will participate in the work of the European council summit.

He is accompanied by Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Deputy Minister of European Affairs Marilena Rauna, Director of the President’s Press Office Victoras Papadopoulos and other officials.

The president returns to Cyprus on Friday evening.