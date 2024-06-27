Court proceedings are set to continue on Thursday over the request of the Attorney General, Giorgos Savvides, to suspend Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides for improper conduct.

The latest advance in the case will feature testimony from a representative of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (Intosai), invited by the auditor general’s side.

The procedure is set for 9.30am.

In the previous trial, cross-examination of the attorney general was completed. Among other things, he had stated that the biggest problem facing the Legal Service are “the attacks it receives from the audit service and those who support it, journalists, politicians, support groups and social media users.”

Regarding the issue of Intosai, Savvides stated before the Court that the rules of that organisation do not form part of the acquis communautaire and that the main pillar of competence of the auditor general and the attorney general is the Cyprus Constitution.

The auditor general is expected to testify on July 1.