Famagusta police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man for cases of actual and attempted theft and carrying a weapon to incite terror, committed overnight in the district.

The robbery was reported on Wednesday by a 29-year-old female resident of Ayia Napa. According to the woman, around 8.40pm an unknown man knocked on her apartment door, and after she opened it he threatened her with a knife and stole money from her handbag.

The perpetrator then allegedly forced her into his car and took her to an automatic bank machine where, also at knifepoint, he forced her to withdraw cash and hand it over.

Shortly after, a 37-year-old resident of Ayia Napa also reported to the police that around 11.10pm on the same night, two unknown persons riding in a car, had tried to steal his jet ski, which was parked outside his house.

Acting on information received around midnight about a suspicious car in the area, police managed around 1.40am to stop the driver, whose vehicle matched the description given by the 37-year old.

The 27-year old driver was identified and a sum of €924 was found in his possession, for he could not give adequate explanation. Police arrested the suspect for the evident offense of possession stolen property.

Upon further investigation, testimony emerged against the 27-year-old in relation to the robbery case which had earlier been reported by the 29-year-old robbery victim.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to be brought before the Famagusta district court for a detention order on Thursday.

The case investigation is ongoing.