Where do you live?

I Live in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia. Three years ago, I had the chance to move to Mykonos with my parents, but I chose to stay in Cyprus. I was renting a flat in Aglandjia, but a year ago I moved in with my grandmother. So much fun.

What did you have for breakfast?

I do not usually have breakfast but now that I’m on a diet I have egg whites or overnight oats with honey and fruit and coffee.

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day. Keep my visions, aims and targets alive. Do my tasks like work, go to the gym, learn something new, meet with friends and talk with family.

Best book ever read?

I hate books. I’m more like a visual guy. Maybe an E-Book could work for me.

Best childhood memory?

I had a bad childhood unfortunately, but, as far as I remember, the best childhood memory would be when I was 9-12 years old. Not worrying about anything. I was skateboarding all the time with my friends. We would often meet at Platia Pallouriotissa where at least 20 kids were gathering. It was so much fun until I broke my arm lol.

What is always in your fridge?

That would be Mangajo Pomegranate & Green Tea. And Schweppes for my Cypriot gin – Salt & stone.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

‘Chance pena’ – I am not who I was

What’s your spirit animal?

Well, I did a spirit animal quiz and it said A Bear, I don’t really know why.

What are you most proud of?

Everything I have achieved in my life I did it on my own. I grew up feeling left out by my father. My mother had to work two jobs, so I had to be my own parent. I am proud that I was able to make it through two years in special forces, and I am proud of my own business, I have been running for almost two years now. (Aviosdesignstudio)

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I’m more of a series guys. So, my best scene would be from The Originals S5 episode 13 with the family gathered around the bonfire before Niclaus left, and they said: ‘always and forever, the strong bond of the family’. Nothing is more powerful than the connection between people, especially family. This expression reminds me that even though my family is abroad, we will always and forever be together.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

The person I would pick to go out with would be both Kyriacos and Paschalis. My childhood best friends (they are brothers) as we grew up together, we developed a bond I could never imagine. Even though they left Cyprus 10 years ago, every time we chat, even after a month, it’s like not even a day has gone.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go back in time to when I was a child and seven years old when my parents divorced. It would comfort me and let me know that I’m doing great. Time will heal and I will be the man I am now. Believe in my own power and everything is possible

What is your greatest fear?

Losing the people that I love, including my dog.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Like I said before, believe in your own power. No one is more capable than you are. Trust yourself and be patient with time. Everything happens for a reason.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Being stingy. If you are stingy with money, you are stingy with everything.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Probably say the things I kept inside me for years to the people I need to say. Have my favourite meals with my family and probably go to a mountain with a sea view.