The EU Commission is closely monitoring the situation of the ‘buffer zone migrants’ who continue to be stranded in the Green Line amid ongoing extreme weather warnings, it emerged on Friday.

At the same the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warned the physical and mental wellbeing on the 25 migrants currents stuck in the buffer zone “is worsening due to their prolonged stay.”

Arrivals began in mid-May, meaning it has been around a month-and-a-half for which the individuals are in limbo over their fate, as they live in tents at the Green Line.

Public information officer for the UNHCR Emilia Strovolidou told the Cyprus Mail “there have been complaints of snakes in the area” which has increased concerns, particularly for the children.

At the time, hygiene conditions are worrying as the individuals are using jars of water to wash and brush their teeth.

“The tents are filled with dust,” and at the same time, temperatures are constantly over 40C.

A European Commission spokesperson said it was “following the situation closely and is in contact with the Cypriot authorities, as well as UNCHR in Cyprus.”

“The possibility for any person to apply for international protection on a Member State’s territory, including at its border or in a transit zone, is established in EU law. This entails an obligation on Member States to provide access to the procedure for international protection.

“This is an important element of the right to asylum guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights (Article 18) and of the respect for the Geneva Convention.”

Cyprus’ government has repeatedly cited the Green Line regulation to justify its refusal to allow the migrants access to asylum procedures, denying accusations this violates international and EU law.

The UNHCR has accused the state of carrying out pushbacks, an allegation the government has ardently denied.

Deputy Immigration Minister Nicholas Ioannides previously told the Cyprus Mail this was a result of the government’s toughening stance on migration.

Earlier this week, Ioannides stated the Republic will not accept the migrants into its territories to prevent the buffer zone from becoming a “passage for migrants”.

The EU Commission spokesperson added the Commission has been working closely over the last few years to support Cyprus in handling the challenges in relation with irregular arrivals, also during times with exceptionally high arrivals.

It is “actively implementing the EU Action Plan for the Eastern Mediterranean with targeted operational measures aiming at addressing migration management.”