By Robert Morgan

Iranians living in the Republic of Cyprus will vote today at their country’s embassy at Nicosia to elect a new president of the Islamic Republic.

The vote follows the surprise death of the former President Ebrahim Raisi, who died when his helicopter crashed in May.

Four candidates are up for election: Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Saeed Jalili.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, a consultant from the Iranian embassy said that around 100 people are expected to vote in the upcoming snap elections.

The consultant said that the last time snap elections that were held like this was three years ago, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the consultant, there are around 10,000-15,000 Iranians in Cyprus, and most live in the occupied areas.

The consultant added that this is due to the lack of flight between the state-controlled areas and Iran, meaning most prefer to settle in the north.

Most come easily from Turkey and settle in the north.