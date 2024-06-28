An architectural design tender was launched on Friday for the remodelling and expansion of the labour ministry while maintaining the building’s identity and historical character. The original form of the building was designed by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades’ father in the 1960s.

An outdoor press conference was held on Friday with the building in the background to announce the opening of the competition.

The ministers of labour and transport, along with a representative of the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek), presented the tender, describing it as “a significant opportunity to highlight architectural creativity, and aimed at maintaining, expanding, and improving the historical building, as it constitutes a huge part of Cyprus’ architectural heritage.”

Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou said, “The historical building embraces multiple symbolisms – historical, political, social and architectural. We maintain the identity and secure the continuation of the first government building of the Republic of Cyprus.”

Panayiotou added that the ministry’s history is rich in social achievements, serving as a reference point for Cypriot citizens regarding workers’ rights, regulated labour relations and a viable pension system.

“We handle our history with respect and move forward into the future with optimism for the growth of the economy and social cohesion, in cooperation with our social partners, the employers and the workers,” he said.

He also thanked Transport Minister Vafeades and Etek for their cooperation, guidance and support.

The transport minister, whose architect father Costas Vafeades designed the original building, highlighted the architectural significance of the building and the steps to be taken for its remodelling.

“In 1960, we had to address some climate change issues, and we must address the same issues today,” he said, welcoming the labour ministry’s dedication to “handle these problems effectively and make this building an example of good practices.”

He emphasised that this cooperation would blend old and new elements, acting as a beacon for future generations.

Etek board member, architect Andreas Papallas, presented the parameters of the competition, which will run until September 17, 2024.

The labour ministry, located on Vyronos Avenue in Nicosia, was the first government building of the newly established Republic of Cyprus, designed and built after Cyprus gained its independence.

The building is a typical example of contemporary Cypriot architecture and remains linked to the establishment and development of the Cyprus state. Construction took place from 1963 to 1966, during the term of then Labor Minister Tassos Papadopoulos.

Costas Vafeades was appointed to design and oversee the construction, which is distinguished by its high-quality design, reflected in the facade and the organisation of the building around an interior atrium providing natural light and ventilation.

Another characteristic of the building is the monument of tripartite social cooperation, created by artist Giorgos Georgiou and gifted by the social partners, which has adorned the drive-in entrance of the ministry since the 1970s.

The monument symbolises the value of social dialogue among workers, employees, and the state, promoting good labour relations and peace.