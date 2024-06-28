Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar will discuss opening a new checkpoint a Mia Milia during his meeting with UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin slated for July 1, it emerged on Friday.

In an interview with Turkish Cypriot newspaper Diyalog, Tatar said he would meet Holguin at the ‘TRNC’ London office, during his UK trip.

Opening a new checkpoint would reduce the traffic in Ayios Dhometios and would also help increase contacts between both communities, he noted.

“Increasing the number of checkpoints is beneficial for both sides. It is beneficial from a financial aspect as well as contacts between both communities.”

Tatar reiterated his position that it was unacceptable to have one side represented as a country at the negotiating table, and the other side as a community.

He underscored the importance of political equality and highlighted that more contacts would allow for an increase in trust between both communities. This is paramount should there be a permanent solution to the Cyprus problem.

“I see the congestion at the checkpoint. Especially in Ayios Dhometios. That’s why, as a step, opening Mia Milia checkpoint would be beneficial. If car crossings are made from Mia Milia, more people will start coming and going.

“I believe contacts will contribute to developing relations between both communities.”