Troodos will not be allowed to go up in flames while others play with fireworks, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou has stressed, noting that tenfold fines are in the pipeline.

She reminded a decision in effect by which no permits are issued for fireworks in the countryside, in proximity to forestland, on beaches or at sea.

Speaking at a press conference, Panayiotou said that after the recent incident of a fire that started in Trimiklini from fireworks, licenses were revoked pending reassessment.

Furthermore, “the dialogue that had begun to make legislation stricter ceases to be a dialogue and goes onto paper.”

The Mines Service has prepared its own report which will be sent to the justice ministry and from there will be submitted to the council of ministers.

The proposal, Panayiotou said, provides for increasing the fines for illegal fireworks tenfold.