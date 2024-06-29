A US temporary pier off the coast of Gaza was due to be towed back to Ashdod in Israel due to high seas expected on the weekend, it was reported on Saturday.

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh announced on Friday that since May 17, the pier has assisted in delivering 8,831 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza from Cyprus.

According to Singh, due to high seas expected this weekend, US Central Command has removed the temporary pier from its anchored position in Gaza and will tow it back to Ashdod.

“As always, the safety of our service members is a top priority, and temporarily relocating the pier will prevent potential structural damage that could be caused by the heightened sea state,” she said.

In the past seven days, she added, Centcom delivered more than 4,500 metric tons of aid from Larnaca to the marshalling yard in Gaza. She noted that the pier enabled delivery of the second highest volume of aid from any entry point into Gaza this past week.

Since May 17, Centcom has assisted in the delivery of more than 8,831 metric tons of humanitarian aid to the shore of Gaza for onward distribution by humanitarian organisations, Singh said.

The Pentagon spokesperson said that the pier was not an end-all solution to getting aid into Gaza, adding that land routes are the most effective delivery method. “We continue to urge for those land routes to be reopened,” she said.

The pier could be floated back to Gaza again if the commander makes that determination based on the sea state, Singh said.