Five Syrians arrested after a large fight broke out in Limassol were remanded in police custody for eight days on Sunday by the Limassol district court.

The fight among an estimated over 50 people – members of two families of Syrians – broke out in the Omonia area of Limassol on Thursday night.

Two people were injured and six cars were damaged in the fracas, which also reportedly saw a gas cylinder thrown from a fifth-floor window.

Arrest warrants were issued against the five men – Fawaz Dabass, 33, Adnan Aldabass, 27, Khaled Mohamed Dabass, 23, Abdo Hamid Aldabass, 30, and Osama Aldabass, 29 – the following day and they handed themselves in at a police station in Nicosia on Saturday.

According to police, armed with crowbars, sticks and stones, members of one family went to Vasilios Pavlos street in Omonia where they attacked the other group of Syrians, at the same time causing damage to the cars.

The fight was witnessed by passing cars while some residents of the area videoed what had gone on.

According to the Philenews website, another fight between the two families had taken place before the latest altercation during which members of one of the families attacked a young person from the other.

The cause of the fight appears to be the young person bothering a woman of the other family.

Members of this young person’s family are then believed to have gone to the area of Limassol where the other one lived and attacked them.

The two injured people were aged 43 and 26. They were taken to Limassol general hospital where they were treated and released.