ESG Strategy incorporated into Hellenic Bank’s Strategic Plan

Total green lending €219 million

9% annual reduction in energy consumption

Focus on educating staff on ESG matters

95% of all transactions performed digitally



The values of corporate responsibility and of sustainable and green growth are the compass that guide Hellenic Bank. This is reflected in the Bank’s Annual ESG Impact Report for 2023, based on the organisation’s revised ESG Strategy which has been incorporated into the Bank’s Strategic Plan, with specific targets identified across the spectrum of operations.

Transitioning to a more sustainable economy entails both risks and opportunities. That is why the Bank has adopted a strategic approach to sustainability and ESG-related matters. In November 2023 the Bank’s Board of Directors approved the revised ESG Strategy, comprising four pillars: Net Zero Bank; Workforce of the future; Resilience and Performance and Sustainable Ecosystem.

Regarding the first pillar for achieving net zero emissions, within 2023 51,544 kWh of power generated from renewables were consumed, a reduction of 9% in the annual energy consumption was achieved and solar panels were installed in two buildings.

As for the workforce, staff received a total of 2.540 hours of training on ESG matters and on climate and environmental risks. In addition, over 1.270 hours of empowerment talks were provided to staff. The Bank also issued a Human Rights statement.

Under the ‘Resilience and Performance ‘ pillar, the Bank received an ESG rating. Meanwhile the shift to digital banking is ongoing, with 95% of all transactions being carried out digitally.

Lastly, for the ‘Sustainable Ecosystem’ pillar, Hellenic Bank issued €219 million in new green loans during 2023. Meantime the overall contribution to environmental and social actions amounted to more than €530.000. The Bank received the ‘Golden Environmental Protector’ award for 2023, underlining its commitment to placing environmental protection at the centre of its activities. Moreover, in 2023 the Bank renewed its strategic partnership with the Karaiskakio Foundation.

During 2023 Hellenic Bank instituted a Sustainable Bonds Issuance Framework, showcasing its commitment to helping provide green, social and sustainable lending. The funds resulting from this bond issuance will be used for sustainable financing, with positive impacts on the environment and the community. The framework was modeled on the Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and the Sustainability Bond Guidelines.

The full text of Hellenic Bank’s Annual Sustainability Report is available at the link that follows HB ESG Impact Report 2023 .