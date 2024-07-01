President Nikos Christodoulides will on Monday meet the UN special representative of the secretary general in Cyprus Colin Stewart at the Presidential Palace.

Meanwhile, also on Monday, the personal envoy of the UNSG Maria Angela Holguin is meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in London.

The Christodoulides-Stewart meeting is scheduled for 4pm and is taking place as part of the special representative’s meetings with the leaders from both sides prior to briefing the UN security council in New York later in the month.

Stewart is expected to meet Tatar on Tuesday at 4pm.

Christodoulides had held a meeting with Holguin in Brussels last week on the sidelines of the EU council which he characterised as “very productive and specific”.

The president is to convene the national council on Friday to brief party leaders about the meeting.