The Association of Large Investment Projects on Tuesday highlighted the untapped potential of golf tourism in Cyprus, referencing the efforts being made to remove barriers blocking the development of new golf courses on the island.

However, the association said that despite evident advantages and strategic plans laid out decades ago, progress has been slow.

“Golf tourism is a particularly profitable segment, with tourists spending over twice as much per day compared to the average visitor,” the association explained.

“This significant expenditure greatly bolsters our tourism offerings and contributes to extending the profitable season well into the winter months,” it added.

The association also highlighted that, according to the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, a typical golf holiday lasts between 5 to 7 days, involving multiple rounds at different courses.

In response to the affluent nature of these visitors, existing golf courses in Cyprus have expanded their facilities to include sports academies, tennis and padel courts, luxury spa services, and high-end restaurants, aiming to provide a comprehensive and enhanced travel experience.

However, despite initial plans set forth by the Council of Ministers in 1993 and reiterated in 2005 to establish a total of 14 golf courses across the island, the execution has been slow-moving.

“From the 14 courses planned, only four have been fruition to date, including those existing prior to 2005,” the association said.

“This lack of progress stifles our tourism sector’s growth and our reputation as a sports tourism destination,” it added.

Furthermore, the association said that it has been proactive, regularly preparing and presenting updated memoranda to the government, urging for a resolution to the issues delaying golf course construction.

The efforts, the association continued, seemed to have gained momentum with the government’s recent initiative, following instructions from President Nikos Christodoulides, to modernise the policy on golf courses. The association said that it welcomes this move.

“Last April’s convening of the inter-ministerial committee, after three years of inactivity, was a positive development,” the association said.

“We presented the sector’s challenges and expected the government to now push forward with a comprehensive proposal that will enable the necessary developments,” it added.

Additionally, the association also cited the national tourism strategy, spanning the 2020-2030 period, which said that golf courses are among the eleven key infrastructures to be developed to enrich Cyprus’ tourism package and increase off-season arrivals.

“Our existing courses have already made Cyprus a more attractive winter destination,” the association said.

“A favourable policy framework could further enhance our ability to host international tournaments, like the ITF World Tennis Tour, raising the level of sport in our country,” it concluded.