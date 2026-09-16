Approximately 30 per cent of Cyprus’ territory is now included in the Natura 2000 network, with 72 areas having been designated as special areas of conservation or protection, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis told the House environment committee on Wednesday.

Speaking at the committee meeting, Senekis presented the MPs with the four main environmental priorities for the upcoming period.

These, he said, included resilient forests and natural disaster prevention, resilient nature, a circular and competitive green economy, and the sustainable management of natural and mineral resources with a budget of €25.5 million allocated for the transition to a modern forest protection system.

“In fisheries and aquaculture, our aim is to support incomes, strengthen competitiveness and maintain vibrant and sustainable coastal communities,” he said.

With regard to Akamas, Senekis said that the ministry had proceeded with the revision of its development plan with a smaller environmental footprint, with the new infrastructure having been reduced by around 700 square metres.

Senekis also mentioned a comprehensive viability study for the new network of waste management facilities, which is set to determine planning for the period from 2029 to 2035 and is expected to be completed in 2028.

Regarding recycling infrastructure, he said efforts were under way to create smaller green points in mountainous and remote areas, while as for illegal dumps, the total state support for clean-up works had amounted to €2.22 million.

In terms of climate change and the green transition, he said that 142 emissions allowance auctions had been held, generating net revenues of €109.04 million for the Republic.

Senekis also said that geological suitability maps were being prepared, noting that studies were being launched for the development of a national critical raw materials strategy.