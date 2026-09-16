Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday she intended to remain in office until the end of the legislature, dismissing media speculation that she might seek an early election before her term expires next autumn.

“I would like to stay in office until the end of the legislature. I’ve taken some pride in the stability of this government,” Meloni told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

Meloni, whose government this month became Italy’s longest-serving administration since World War Two, leads a conservative coalition comprising her Brothers of Italy party, the League and Forza Italia.

A surge in support for National Future, a new far-right movement led by former general Roberto Vannacci, has eaten into backing for Meloni’s camp and fuelled speculation that she might try to force a snap election to avoid any further slippage.

“We intend to continue governing for as long as I have this strong and solid majority,” she said, speaking alongside Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, the leaders of the League and Forza Italia respectively.

However, the coalition’s path has often been far from smooth in recent months, indicating that Meloni may be losing her once firm grip on the alliance as the election approaches.

In July, the lower house unexpectedly rejected a government amendment linked to an electoral reform strongly backed by Meloni, after defections from within the ruling coalition.