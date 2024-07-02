Eurobank on Monday announced that it now holds shares representing 55.48 per cent of the total issued share capital and voting rights of Hellenic Bank.
Specifically, Eurobank S.A., a subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., disclosed that on June 28, 2024, it purchased 168 shares of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (“Hellenic Bank”) at a price of €2.56 per share, amounting to a total investment of approximately €430.10.
Following this acquisition, Eurobank now directly owns 229,030,025 shares, constituting 55.48 per cent of the total issued share capital and voting rights of Hellenic Bank.
Click here to change your cookie preferences