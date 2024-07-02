Eurobank on Monday announced that it now holds shares representing 55.48 per cent of the total issued share capital and voting rights of Hellenic Bank.

Specifically, Eurobank S.A., a subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., disclosed that on June 28, 2024, it purchased 168 shares of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (“Hellenic Bank”) at a price of €2.56 per share, amounting to a total investment of approximately €430.10.

Following this acquisition, Eurobank now directly owns 229,030,025 shares, constituting 55.48 per cent of the total issued share capital and voting rights of Hellenic Bank.