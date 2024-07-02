Tuesday will be mostly clear with some increased clouds in the mountains in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 39C inland, 36C on the south and east coasts, 35C on the north coast, 32C on the west coast, and 29C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, up to 4 Beaufort, and on the south coast transiently to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Overnight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 24C inland and on the coasts and 19C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will gradually become calm to slightly rough.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with slightly higher temperatures. Thursday and Friday the weather will continue sunny with a slight drop expected, bringing temperatures in line with the seasonal average.