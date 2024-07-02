Police are investigating a new financial crime in the Osiou Avakoum Monastery scandal it emerged on Tuesday, following a complaint filed by Archimandrite Nektarios, one of monks involved.

Nektarios has claimed Tamassos Bishop Isaias stole €450,000 and took monks’ salaries.

He said Isaias took the money to use for his election campaign in recent archbishop elections, and gave some of for travel and the purchase of vehicles.

Police confirmed on Tuesday they are investigating the complaint.

A police spokesperson said that the investigation of the complaint is already underway, and a team of investigators has been set up.

Monks in the Eastern Orthodox church are meant to take a vow of poverty, however the Cyprus Mail learned that this is not the case for those who carry out duties of a cleric as well.

According to theologian Ioannis Antoniades some of the monks in Osiou Avakoum receive a salary from the church’s priest salary fund.

These salaries are based on qualifications of the priest in question and generally do not exceed €1,500.

Isaias is also being investigated after the monks’ lawyers filed a complaint that they had been kidnapped from the monastery back in March, when the bishop is reported to have sent hooded officers to collect them.

Nektarios is currently being held in police custody as investigations continue into alleged financial crimes on his part.

Believers donated money to the monastery for several works that were never done.

A report from the Tax Department showed that an amount of €1,330,000 has not been declared by the monastery.

Nektarios has rejected all charges.