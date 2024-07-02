Extreme temperatures and regular heatwaves are forecast for Cyprus this month according to information put out by the German Meteorological Service (DWD).

DWD, which operates as part of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), has pegged Cyprus one of several Eastern Mediterranean and Balkan countries set to experience temperatures significantly higher than normal in July.

The medium-term forecast, which is valid until July 26, predicts “prolonged very high temperature conditions.”

Climate models foresee temperatures of three to six degrees Celsius higher than usual for the month. Predictions for the week of July 1-7, have a 90 per cent accuracy, while for July 8-26, the accuracy drops to 80 to 90 per cent, according to the DWD.

Weather conditions in the region will create circumstances of increased thermal burden and in combination with a prolonged dry season, the risk of forest fires is also extremely heightened, DWD added.

In addition to Cyprus, other most affected countries are central Greece, Crete, Rhodes, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.