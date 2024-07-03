Road construction works in the Akamas are set to resume in October but with a reduced environmental footprint, according to Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou.

Speaking at the House environment committee on Wednesday, Panayiotou also added that an investigative officer has been appointed to examine previous potential illegal interventions in the Akamas.

She was referring to a previous House environment committee meeting, held on June 12, when Panayiotou revealed that the former director of the Forestry Department Charalambos Alexandrou and the former director of the Environmental Department Costas Hadjipanayiotou could be subject to an inquiry after they were found responsible for offences related to the implementation of the sustainable development and national park plan for Akamas.

Panayiotou clarified that the results of the investigation will not be made public until criminal liabilities have been assessed. This process is expected to take approximately seven weeks.

The minister also assured that safety measures have been implemented at the Akamas construction site to mitigate potential risks.

Panayiotou said that the environmental department carried out a new assessment to ensure the works proceed with a minimised environmental impact and without delays.

“Some components have been removed from the project to reduce its ecological footprint, and local communities have been informed of these changes,” she explained, adding that expert opinions were considered and that the community was kept in the loop.

“The projects remain aligned with the original plan, with all works scheduled for completion by 2027,” she said. “For the second phase of the project, further evaluation will be required, taking into account the views of stakeholders and experts.”

Present at the meeting was also the mayor of Akamas Marinos Lambrou, who expressed disappointment over the prolonged delays and the removal of parts of the project, arguing that these changes diminish the value of the national forest park.

Lambrou pointed to the elimination of water supply provisions and the reduction of 60 per cent of the planned road network as significant downgrades.

Panayiotou refuted claims of road removal, asserting that the projects are fully aligned with the needs of the region and of the communities.

Environmental groups at the meeting also urged adherence to the provisions of the environmental department and called for transparency regarding the investigation to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Kyriakos Tsimillis from ‘Friends of Akamas’ raised concerns about safety in the area due to halted roadworks and stressed that this issue should be prioritised.

Disy MP Prodromos Alampritis stressed that safety, environmental respect and human considerations can coexist to meet the residents’ needs and encourage them to stay in the area.

Akel MP Nikos Kettiros criticised the lack of adequate action for Akamas, stressing the need to support local residents, which does not equate to widespread development in the region. Kettiros also voiced concerns over the perception of a cover-up when information is withheld from the public.