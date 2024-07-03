An amended plan to address declining fertility was approved on Wednesday by the cabinet, including increased allowances and setting women’s upper age limit for reproduction at 53, from the previous 50.

The changes, which still have to be approved by the House of Representatives, are part of a series of new measures to meet declining fertility rates.

Announcing the plan after the cabinet meeting, Health Minister Michalis Damianos said the right to have a child through the process of surrogacy has been expanded to include single women who cannot conceive for medical reasons.

Furthermore, the obligation to obtain approval from the council for medically assisted reproduction has been abolished for single women, excluding surrogacy.

The allowance for the first cycle of treatment for ovulation, artificial insemination and embryo transfer has been increased to a maximum of €4,500 from the previous €3,500.

The amended plan also includes increasing the allowance for the second cycle of treatment for ovulation, artificial insemination and embryo transfer to a maximum of €3,500 from €2,500.

Damianos noted that the plan also provides for allowances for women entering treatment for oocyte cryopreservation with €2,000 to cover the cost of artificial insemination and embryo transfer. So far, the allowance was €500 and only covered embryo transfer.

Applications for the allowances are now open for four months instead of three.

Speaking before the cabinet meeting, the president also said the plan to deal with the declining birth rate was important.

“We will have other proposals. Remember that because many ministries are involved, in September I expect to announce measures to address the declining birth rate issue,” he said.

“We need the birth rate to be at least 2.1 per cent in order to have a replacement of the population every 25 years,” he added.

“We are at 1.3 per cent, we are way behind, and we need a holistic approach. In September, I expect your recommendations so that we can make announcements.”