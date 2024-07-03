Cyprus Airways on Wednesday announced the launch of new direct flights from Larnaca to Barcelona, commencing on July 3.

According to an official announcement by the airline, this new route will operate twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The company said that this schedule will provide “passengers with a convenient and comfortable travel option to one of Europe’s most vibrant cities”.

Moreover, the airline said that the flights to Barcelona will run from July 3 until September 18.

In terms of the flight schedule, Cyprus Airways said that departures from Larnaca are available on Wednesdays and Sundays, and returns from Barcelona are also scheduled for Wednesdays and Sundays.

To mark this new chapter, Cyprus Airways said that it is offering promotional fares starting from €170 (one-way) for a limited time.

“We are thrilled to expand our network with the addition of direct flights to Barcelona,” said Andreas Georgiou, Accountable Manager of Cyprus Airways.

“This new route not only enhances connectivity for our passengers but also opens up new opportunities for business and leisure travel between Cyprus and Spain,” he added.

“We are committed to providing our customers with exceptional service and a seamless travel experience,” Georgiou concluded.