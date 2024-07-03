Cooperation between the Unites States and Cyprus has never been stronger, President Nikos Christodoulides said, underscoring the significance of the establishment of formal strategic dialogue between the countries.

The development marks a “historic milestone for bilateral cooperation and paves the way for more milestones in 2025”, the president said, at an event on Tuesday hosted by US Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Fisher, on the occasion of the 248th anniversary of US independence.

In his address, Christodoulides said that cooperation between the two countries has never been stronger and relations have never been so valuable.

He added that since the independence of Cyprus in 1960, bilateral relations between the two states have witnessed “tectonic shifts”.

Regarding the Cyprus issue, the Christodoulides said that the US stands by Cyprus in its efforts to reunify the country and end the occupation.

“The establishment of the strategic dialogue is a highly significant development that epitomizes joint commitment to this partnership [and] alignment of the interests of our two countries in securing stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

He added that Cyprus and the US can look forward to continued cooperation in investment, security and defence, rule of law, innovation, science, technology and research, and cultural and educational exchanges.

The president recalled the trajectory of recent Cyprus-US relations starting with the statement of intent he signed during his tenure as foreign minister in 2018; the cooperation agreement on security and energy in the Eastern Mediterranean, signed in 2019; the establishment of the CYCLOPS Centre in 2021; and finally, the launch of the formalised strategic dialogue in 2024.

He further mentioned the cooperation between the two countries in the Amalthea initiative to provide humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza.

“Cyprus, the European Union’s lighthouse in the Eastern Mediterranean, will decisively continue to be [a] part of the solutions to problems of the region,” the president said, adding that Cyprus is “a force for peace and stability, a humanitarian facilitator, a country that assumes its moral responsibilities and aspires to a brighter future for our region and for all of our neighbours.”

US Ambassador Julie Fisher, for her part, said that this year the Republic of Cyprus (RoC) had played “a critical, stabilizing role” in an increasingly turbulent region, noting that Cyprus has stepped up to assist its neighbours and promote regional stability.

“Two weeks ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos launched the strategic dialogue between our countries and we are looking forward to the first meeting to be held this fall in Cyprus,” she said.

She added that the strategic dialogue was a tool for growing relations between the countries across a broad range of interests.

“It’s yet another reflection that Cyprus is a deeply valued partner for my country,” Fisher said.

Addressing the Cyprus issue, Fisher said that Cyprus could count the US.

“Cypriots can count on us to remain committed to a just and lasting peace on the island and engaged in bridging the divide between [the] Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities,” the ambassador said.

She mentioned that the appointment of the UN secretary general’s personal envoy during the 50th year of the island’s division presented a key opportunity.

“We support the UN personal envoy’s efforts because we believe, and we know, a just and lasting solution, based on the agreed security council framework, will benefit all Cypriots,” she stated.

Fisher also said that this year, the RoC had provided a “crucial platform for political, economic, humanitarian, and military reach at Europe’s intersection with the Middle East.”

Furthermore, she stated that the US stands as a committed partner in Cyprus’ goal of expanding its economic base and strengthening the integrity of its banking system.

She also mentioned facilitated travel arrangements underway for visitors between the two countries.

“I am proud of the work our teams are doing to make it easier for Cypriots and Americans to travel between our countries, and I am grateful for the progress we have made. In the process of doing so, we are enhancing the security of both of our nations,” she said.