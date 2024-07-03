As summer draws in and the temperature rises, the phrase ‘if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen’ never rang more true so we decided to go out for a leisurely Saturday morning brunch.

Searching for something new online we were drawn to Onar. It specialise in brunch and even though we were going closer to lunch time hoping to miss the brunch rush, we called to let them know we were on our way, just in case.

We arrived and noticed it was quite empty. Good for us but, was it a sign? We were promptly greeted by a friendly member of staff wearing a very professional looking, customised leather apron. It is touches like that that make you feel attention has been paid to detail.

The dining area was outside, enclosed in an area with glass boundaries. My first thought was ‘outside plus glass surrounding = HOT’. However, the enclosure actually meant that any breeze was trapped in and we actually didn’t feel hot at all.

The menu arrived and we were spoilt for choice. Not because it was super extensive and really long but simply because everything sounded so good! Burgers, brunch (sweet and savoury), pizza, salads, beverages, wine and cocktails. Not quite wanting a full-on burger, I’d settled on the Benedict Burger, basically, eggs benedict with a beef patty. However, the other two had also gone for that option! I don’t like it when everybody at the table orders the same thing so I had to have a quick change of mind.

A crispy chicken burger with a waffle bun and filled with bacon, cheese and maple syrup and topped with an egg had me sold. As are choices didn’t come with fries we ordered one portion between us. And of course, brunch wouldn’t be brunch without a cocktail so, a couple of cheeky Hugos were added to the order (designated driver settled for sparkling water).

The Benedict burgers and Crispy chicken waffle came out quite promptly but we had to wait a while longer for the chips. I broke the yolk of the fried egg nestled on the top and watched while the yolk satisfyingly tricked down the side. I then took a bite into mine and all the flavours hit one after the other. I got the crispness of the chicken, the flavour of the bacon and cheese followed by the sweetness of the maple syrup. It was like having a bite of lunch and dessert all in one go. I was feeling pretty pleased with myself for picking a winner until… my partner offered me a taste of her Benedict burger. It was sublime. The patty was seasoned perfectly, the hollandaise creamy but not rich, the bacon crispy and the English muffin spot on. Although I was thoroughly enjoying mine, I couldn’t help but have a smidge of food envy.

The chips came out quite late, when we were almost half way through. We were all agreed that we were lucky to have ordered just the one portion to share. It was definitely more than enough for three people. I mean that literally because alongside our meals, we couldn’t finish the chips, which was a shame because they were crisp and clearly freshly made.

As it turns out, we had all secretly had the idea of having a sweet dish afterwards but were quite full. However, there’s always room for at least a little dessert, right? We decided to share Bueno caprice pancakes. Pancakes topped with Bueno cream, crushed caprice and strawberries. Sometimes Bueno cream is a bit rich and sickly but this wasn’t. It was just right as a little taster dessert shared between three people.

As it turns out, the availability of seating was not any kind of a sign, it was just luck that we got to have a lovely experience at Onar, eating great food in the comfort of a gentle breeze and served by professional and friendly staff. I’ve already got my eye on that Benedict burger so, in the words of The Terminator, Onar…I’ll be back!

VITALS STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Brunch

WHERE Onar, 1 Zenonos Pierides st., Megaron, Larnaca

WHEN CLOSED on Wednesday – other days 9am to 8pm

CONTACT 24 664000

HOW MUCH Benedict Burger €11, Chicken and Waffle €10.40. Hugo €7