UN Secretary-General personal envoy on Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin handed over her report on six months of trying to find mutual ground in Cyprus to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), she also requested to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Fidan is in the US more a Nato summit and will meet with Holguin on Thursday in Washington DC.

Holguin also wants to meet with the Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, while she is in Washington.

Gerapetritis is also in Washington accompanying Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan were also due to discuss the Cyprus issue at a meeting on Wednesday evening.